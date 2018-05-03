Houston Newsmakers for May 6: HISD finances could go from bad to worse

HOUSTON - Houston Independent School District interim superintendent Grenita Lathan is a guest on this week’s "Houston Newsmakers" with Khambrel Marshall, along with board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

It’s a tough time for HISD. Recent weeks have seen protests and arrests at district meetings and staff layoffs across the board.

Both Lathan and Skillern-Jones acknowledged the tough times ahead but Lathan said, despite tough financial times, there are success stories within the district. "Despite the challenges, the trajectory is still going up,” she said. “And it will continue to go up.”

Skillern-Jones said the current financial system that forces HISD to pay money to the state of Texas is unworkable and likely to get worse. “We don’t know that it is going to be OK,” she said. “HISD, if we are on this same path financially, by 2021 we’ll owe the state a billion dollars and that will close our doors.” That's a blunt assessment for sure.

How will HISD get out of this mess? Find out more on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and here on this week’s Houston Newsmakers Extra.

WATCH: Newsmakers EXTRA HISD Leaders

Combat Ready Cancer Ministry uses Bible to help cancer survivors

Charlease Hatchett, who has cancer said her faith was a big part of getting her through chemotherapy, the loss of her hair, radiation and recovery.

In the joy of her recovery with God is Bigger Than Ministries, she said the Bible is the foundation of the Combat Ready Cancer Ministry because it teaches what can be done when you put on the full armor of God.

The 2nd Annual Combat Ready Cancer Ministry 5/K Walk will be held May 19th. Information on how to sign up can be found below.



More Information:

Grenita Lathan, HISD interim superintendent http://www.houstonisd.org/Page/128578 713-556-6300 Email: HISDSuperintendent@HoustonISD.org Twitter: @HoustonISD



Rhonda Skillern-Jones, HISD board president http://www.houstonisd.org/Domain/10797 Phone: 713-556-6300 Twitter: @HoustonISD



Charlease Hatchett, Combat Ready Cancer Ministry https://www.eventbrite.com/e/combat-ready-cancer-ministry-5k-all-cancer-walkrun-registration-42853329462 Phone: (TEXT) 929-344-2868 Email: Cancerministry@FallbrookChurch.org



