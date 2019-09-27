Boykins in make-or-break run for mayor

HOUSTON - Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins is giving up his job representing District D to run for Houston mayor. He says his accomplishments as a Council Member prove his ability to lead the city.

The latest polling data indicates 4% of voters are in his corner, but he says it is just one poll and that he has seen others that place him much higher.

"At the end of the day we will make the runoff and when we make the runoff we will win," he said. "Every pollster will tell you that if Councilman Boykins and the firefighters are in the runoff based on the mayor's willing to undo the will of the voters, he wins in a runoff."

Boykins said his style is one of leadership, unlike incumbent Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"You cannot forget you're a public servant and not a dictator," he said.

99% of men don't get breast cancer

Ronnie Pace represents the 1% of men that do. Now a two-time breast cancer survivor, he is a guest on this week's Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall to sound the alarm for awareness.

"The lack of awareness leads to late detection'" Pace said. "And late detection leads to late treatment, and a bad prognosis usually."

He said his goal is to remind men and women to not ignore a lump in your breas. He also talked about his treatment and prognosis, and he highlights Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week which starts Oct. 13.

Houston doctor says mental illness does not have to lead to violence

Dr. Harvey Rosenstock is a Houston psychiatrist who says mental illness that can sometimes lead to violence can be treated. One of the key steps he said is to recognize when someone needs help.

"When someone just isn't functioning -- they can't keep a job, they can't support themselves. they can't get along with people -- they're not happy. They're depressed. They don't want to leave the house," Rosenstock said. "All of these are signals that this person needs perhaps a little professional help."

Hear about his meeting with a man who put a gun in his face and received the help he needed to become an author.

