'Houston Newsmakers' for April 28: U.S. Rep. Al Green renews call for Trump impeachment

HOUSTON - While President Donald Trump has declared the Mueller reports vindicates him, U.S. Rep. Al Green, a democrat, said the report validates the call for impeachment he made more than two years ago.

Green is a guest on this week’s "Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" and says he is simply doing what the Constitution says he must do.

“We should not allow political expediency to trump moral imperative,” he said. “If the president has committed impeachable acts, the president should be impeached. Otherwise, this is just talking points.”

Green said the Mueller report is a road map for what Congress should do in the months ahead. “The Congress of the United States is the last line of defense to show this country that no person is above the law, including the president of the United States of America.”

Brandon Rottinghaus, who, teaches political science at the University of Houston with a specialty in American presidency said that, despite 2016 campaign calls to “Drain the swamp,” history will not be kind to Trump.

“In my work on presidential scandal, President Trump will go down as the most scandal-ridden president in history. And that’s double what Reagan was. That’s double what Clinton was," he said.

Is it all still sour grapes by Democrats upset at having lost in 2016? How will politics of the future be changed because of this president and the Mueller report? Those questions and more will be discussed on this week’s program Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Houston Liberian community fights to stay in America

The Trump administration has extended permission for Liberians residing in the United States with temporary protected status to stay for one more year, but that still means hundreds of Liberians in Houston have an uncertain legal status.

The Liberian Association of Greater Houston is sponsoring an event on May 4 to raise funds and awareness.

That is the topic on this week’s Houston Newsmakers Extra.

VIDEO: Houston Newsmakers EXTRA Liberians fight to stay in America

