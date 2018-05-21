Yuli Gurriel steps in to help victims of Cuba plane crash

HOUSTON - As authorities investigate a deadly plane crash in Cuba, the tragedy is hitting close to home for some Houstonians.

Many are stepping up to help.

Astros first baseman and Cuban native Yuli Gurriel sent a tweet Monday expressing his concern for members of a Cuban family who were victims of the crash while visiting their home island.

Gurriel offered to cover travel expenses for relatives to make it to Cuba.

The crash happened Friday moments after takeoff from an airport near Havana; 110 people were killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.