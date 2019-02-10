Young teen leads law enforcement on nearly hourlong chase, deputies say

HOUSTON - After nearly an hourlong police chase Sunday, a young teenager surrendered to law enforcement without incident, the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said.

The chase started in the area of Clay and Mason roads and reached speeds of over 60 mph.

The 13- or 14-year-old male driver surrendered to law enforcement in the parking lot of Guadalajara Hacienda at Interstate 10 and Bunker Hill Road.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

