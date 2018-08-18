Young girl hiding in closet calls 911 in domestic incident involving mother, stepfather, police say

HOUSTON - A 14-year-old girl called police after a domestic violence incident involving her mother and stepfather broke out in the home, Houston Police Captain Larry Baimbridge said.

Investigators said they were initially called to the Clear Lake-area home around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Regal Street.

The girl told police that her stepfather had assaulted her mother, that she was very scared and was hiding in the closet, Baimbridge said. A 2-year-old was asleep in the same bedroom, she told authorities.

Once investigators arrived, the children were safely removed from a bedroom window and the man released the woman. Eventually, the man did come out of the home but was still resisting officers who then used a Taser to subdue him, Baimbridge said.

This isn't the first time police have been called to the home, officials said. There was a report in March resulting in the man's arrest.

The man has been charged with crimes related to family violence and assault by threat, but those could be upgraded, Baimbridge said.

