SPRING, Texas - An investigation is underway after a possible drowning involving a toddler in the Spring area.

Deputies said a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. There is no word on a condition.

