Young child in 'grave condition' after being found at bottom of Spring pool, officials say

SPRING, Texas - A 2-year-old boy is in "grave condition" after being located at the bottom of a swimming pool in Spring, Precinct 4 constables said.

Officials said when they arrived to a residence in the 24000 block of Lone Elm, the child's mother had already pulled the child out from the pool.

Investigators said that initial reports show that the boy's mother was in the back yard with him, got a phone call and stepped away for a short period of time. When she returned, she located the boy at the bottom of the pool, officials said.

Investigators are working to learn more about this situation.

