Young child found unconscious, submerged in hot tub at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas - A 2-year-old child was found underwater and unconscious in a hot tub at a Katy home, nearly 5 miles away from where a child nearly drowned in a residential pool.

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Paintbrush Dawn Court.

Deputies said there was a pool party happening when adults lost sight of the small child. The child was found in the hot tub adjacent to the pool and was submerged for an unknown amount of time, deputies said.

Investigators are heading to the scene. The child's condition is unknown.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this can not continue and said that parents should be more vigilant.

