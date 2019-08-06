You could also be sporting an Astros championship ring -- sort of

HOUSTON - Astros fans have the chance to snag two 2005 National League Champions replica rings.

The Houston Astros just announced two extra giveaways for fans.

Fans with game tickets on Aug. 19 and Sept. 9 will have the opportunity to bring home replicas of the team's 2005 NL Championship rings.

Presented by Gallery Furniture, the Aug. 19 game will hand out the Craig Biggio replica rings and the Sept. 9 game will be handing out the Jeff Bagwell version.

“As we wrap up a weekend celebrating the Astros Hall of Fame and the organization’s history, we wanted to add something to the calendar to recognize the Astros as National League Champions,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “Since the World Champions Replica Rings were so popular with Astros fans last year, we wanted to give them another item wear and collect.”

You can purchase your Astros tickets here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.