Yoga with Penguins? What you need to know about World Oceans Day at Moody Gardens

HOUSTON - Saving the coral reefs! That's the new purpose behind this weekend's events at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

Moody Gardens is celebrating World Oceans Day and raising awareness while hosting several events for people to come out and enjoy this weekend. Visitors will be able to see and hear about the threats to coral reefs around the world from some of the leaders across the field.

If you're looking for family fun activities this weekend, we have provided a list of events held by Moody Gardens from Friday through Sunday.

Here is what you need to know about the following events by day:

Friday:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be several events such as Go Dive Now Pool, Sports Divers Houston Booth and Texas Scuba Adventures Booth at the Big White Tent. A film screening at 6:30 p.m. will be held at the visitor center, MG3D Theater, where as many as 400 people can watch "A Plastic Ocean" and tune in to a discussion panel.

A reception will be held at 8 p.m. when people can meet panelists and enjoy raffle prizes.

Saturday:

Events will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. Performances, film screenings and yoga with a penguin will be offered.

Sunday:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free film screenings and events for children ages 10 and up will be offered.

Tickets for the events are $5 and proceeds go to the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund. For more detailed information, click here.

