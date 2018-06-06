YMCA provides free swimming lessons for children

HOUSTON - The Young Men's Christian Association will provide free swimming lessons for children to help prevent drownings.

The YMCA said accidental drownings is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4 and number two cause for children ages 5-9.

The program teaches children what to do in an unexpected situation in the water, how to reach the water's surface if they submerge and safely exit the pool or any body of water.

Click link here to sign up or find the center's location.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.