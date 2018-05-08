Yelling man who can't keep pants up in court sentenced to 120 days in jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - While in court on a terroristic threat charge Monday, a Houston man was found in contempt of court and was sentenced to 120 days in jail because he couldn't keep his pants up before the judge, according to court records.

William Governor Hunter was facing a judge after he sent a threatening text message to his roommate, court records said.

In the messages, Hunter told the roommate he was going to come to her room, rape and kill her, according to court records.

While in court, Hunter was having trouble keeping his pants up to the court's standards, court records indicate.

He was warned multiple times and ended up yelling at the court multiple times. After a third outburst, Hunter was charged with contempt of court.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on no bond.

