Wrong-way drunk driver found fast asleep in middle of major Houston highway, police say

A wrong-way drunk driver was taken into custody after police found him fast asleep, parked in the middle of U.S. 59., Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver in southwest Houston alarmed drivers and authorities for more reasons than one.

According to police, they got a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday about a car going northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 near the Shepherd and Kirby exits.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find a person traveling along the highway. Instead, they found the car facing the wrong way, parked in the middle of the main lanes with the driver fast asleep inside, police said.

Authorities said they had to shut down U.S. 59 in order to get the man’s car out of oncoming traffic and onto the feeder road.

Officers had the man perform a field sobriety test, and he was taken into custody after struggling to walk in a straight line.

Police said they will be testing the man’s blood Wednesday in order to determine blood alcohol level. Charges have not yet been filed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.