Wrong-way driver slams into car on Eastex Freeway and then takes off on foot

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man is suffering from major injuries following a collision with a wrong-way driver in North Houston.

Police said the crash happened after midnight in the 6900 block of Eastex Freeway Service Road, when a motorist driving the wrong way in a red Jeep Liberty struck a car.

Witnesses said the driver of the Jeep got out of the vehicle after the crash and took off on foot.

There were two people in the car that was hit, and most of the damage happened on the driver's side, police said.

Both the husband and wife were taken to a hospital, but the husband is in worse shape, as the fire department had to extricate him from the car, according to police.

While the Jeep was left at the scene, police would like the public's help in this hit-and-run case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4060.

