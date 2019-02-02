Wrong-way driver crashed into truck on Beltway, police say

HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver slammed into a truck on Beltway in southeast Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, an officer saw the driver of a red truck heading in the wrong direction through the toll plaza near Genoa Red Bluff.

The officer contacted Harris County Constable Precinct 8 and a constable found the red truck crashed into a black truck, police said.

The wrong-way driver was ejected and is in a hospital, according to police.

There is no word on the condition of the driver in the other truck.

