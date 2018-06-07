Wrong-way driver charged with DWI appears in court, released on bond

HOUSTON - The woman accused of driving the wrong way down the North Freeway appeared in court Thursday.

Elizabeth Nichols, 22, appeared before a judge and was released on bond.

Police said Nichols was going about 60 mph in the wrong direction.

Officers shut down the freeway, caught up with Nichols and stopped her, police said.

Police said Nichols showed signs of impairment and they took her into custody.

She faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

