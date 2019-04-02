Wrecker driver finds woman's body inside vehicle left in field, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for answers after a woman’s body was found in a car left in a field in northeast Houston.

Police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday that the vehicle with a body inside had been found in some brush along Hunting Bayou Falls Street near Rand Street.

A wrecker driver who was checking the area found the car, police said.

The wrecker driver thought the vehicle might be stolen, so he went up to check it and found the body of a woman in the back seat, said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police Department.

Officers said the original call was reported as a death by natural causes, but when they arrived police found evidence that pointed to foul play.

“There’s some suspicious activity, possibly some blunt force trauma to the female,” said Crowson.

Police said the vehicle has not been reported stolen, but it is unclear who the vehicle belongs to.

There is no word on the woman's identity or how long she has been dead.

