Wounded cab driver honks horn at fire station to get help

HOUSTON - A cab driver who had been shot Monday drove to a nearby fire station and honked his horn to get help, police said.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said firefighters reported that a man drove up to Houston Fire Station 19 on Gregg Street and began honking his horn. The firefighters went outside and found the cab driver had been shot once in the shoulder.

The cab driver told investigators that he was driving north on Gregg, just north of Interstate 10, when he saw a man holding a rifle walk out from between two apartment buildings, Crowson said. The cab driver said the man then fired at him, Crowson said.

Police searched the area for hours in an effort to find the gunman, but they were not able to locate him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.