Would you trade in your smartphone for a flip phone? Motorola in talks of bringing Razr back

HOUSTON - The classic flip phone sounds like a thing of the past, but it's been reported that Motorola is in talks of bringing its legendary Razr flip phone back into a world full of smartphones.

USA Today reports the Razr phone will return with a foldable screen and 5G connectivity.

The company Lenovo bought Motorola from Google, is planning on re-launching the phone as early as next month, with a $1,500 starting price, according to KSAT News.

When USA Today asked to confirm whether the company was re-releasing the phone, Motorola replied with a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoticon.

