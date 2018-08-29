Would you fork out $1,000 for a college textbook?

HOUSTON - The cost of college textbooks can be outrageous sometimes. But would you pay $1,000 for one?

Students in an accounting class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette were shocked at the price of the online version of their textbook.

The university responded that the $1,000 price tag was a misunderstanding.

University officials said they wanted students to buy the cheaper option inside the book store for only $300.

Instead of just letting students know, or taking the digital version offline, the university raised the price so high that they figured students would just buy the hardback book.

Many students were not happy with the hardback cover price either.

