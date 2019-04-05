Would you buy this? Charmin's 'forever roll' lasts up to one month, company says

HOUSTON - Everyone hates changing the toilet paper roll and one company is rolling out a product that cuts down on the chore.

Shoppers, meet Charmin’s “Forever Roll.” The giant roll won’t last forever, but the company says it will last you a month.

The roll can be purchased in two sizes -- one-user (a 8.7-inch diameter) or multi-user (a 12-inch diameter). It is so large that it needs its own special toilet paper holder.

The toilet paper system has a money-back guarantee, according to the Charmin website.

If you’re interested the massive rolls, the wall mount starter-kit options are currently out of stock, but the free-standing starter kit is up for grabs for $29.97. Stand-alone rolls cost $9.99 and the stand is $29.99.

Click here to buy a roll.



