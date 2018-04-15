Would-be thieves smash into Pct. 2 courthouse, attempt to steal ATM, officials say

PASADENA, Texas - Crews are working to board up a gaping hole in the front of the Harris County Precinct 2 courthouse Sunday.

Overnight, would-be thieves backed a truck into the front of the building, causing significant damage, Pct. 2 officials said. Once inside, they attempted to steal an ATM, but ultimately left it behind before they fled.

The 911 call was sent around 3 a.m. to to Pasadena police, who notified Pct. 2 of the crash at its 101 S. Richey location.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to review surveillance footage.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.