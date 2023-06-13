Ukraine official says at least 3 killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, June 5, 2023, a Russian self-propelled gun fires toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. Analysts say Moscow has learned from its mistakes so far in Ukraine and has improved its weapons and skills. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

KYIV – A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lysak said the strike hit a five-story residential building early Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.