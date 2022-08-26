Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

A bicyclist pedals past a monument dedicated to the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a Guerrero state radical teacher college, in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Prosecutors say they have arrested a former attorney general and issued warrants for dozens of army soldiers and officers, police and gang members in the disappearance of the students. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY – Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday.

Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the revelation with little fanfare during a lengthy defense of the commission’s report first released a week earlier. At that time, despite declaring the disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.

On Friday, Encinas emphasized that authorities were closely monitoring the students from the radical teachers’ college at Ayotzinapa from the time they left their campus through their abduction by local police in the town of Iguala that night. A soldier who had infiltrated the school was among the abducted students and Encinas asserted that the army had not followed its own protocols to try to rescue him.

“There is also information corroborated with emergency 089 telephone calls where allegedly six of the 43 disappeared students were held during several days and alive in what they call the old warehouse and from there were turned over to the colonel,” Encinas said. “Allegedly the six students were alive for as many as four days after the events and were killed and disappeared on orders of the colonel, allegedly the then Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.”

The defense department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations Friday.

The truth commission report notes that the army registered an anonymous emergency call on Sept. 30, 2014, four days after the students’ abduction. The caller said the students were being held in a large concrete warehouse in a location described as “Pueblo Viejo.” The caller proceeded to describe the location.

That entry was followed by several pages of redacted material, but that section of the report concluded with the following: “As can be seen, obvious collusion existed between agents of the Mexican state with the criminal group Guerreros Unidos that tolerated, allowed and participated in events of violence and disappearance of the students, as well as the government’s attempt to hide the truth about the events.”

Later, in a summary of how the commission's report differed from the original investigation's conclusions, there is mention of a colonel.

“On Sept. 30 ‘the colonel’ mentions that they will take care of cleaning everything up and that they had already taken charge of the six students who had remained alive," the report said.

In a witness statement provided to federal investigators in December 2014, Capt. José Martínez Crespo, who was stationed at the base in Iguala, said that the base commander for the 27th Infantry Battalion at the time was Col. José Rodriguez Pérez.

On Sept. 26, 2014, local police took the students off buses they had commandeered in Iguala. The motive remains unclear eight years later. Their bodies have never been found, though fragments of burned bone have been matched to three of the students.

The families of the missing students have for years pressured the government to more deeply investigate the military’s involvement.

Last week, federal agents arrested former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam who oversaw the original investigation. On Wednesday, a judge ordered that he stand trial for forced disappearance, torture and official misconduct. Prosecutors allege Murillo Karam created a false narrative about what happened to the students to quickly appear to resolve the case.

Authorities also last week, said arrest warrants were issued for 20 army soldiers and officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police officers as well as 14 gang members. Neither the army nor prosecutors have said how many of those suspects are currently in custody.

It was also not immediately clear if Rodríguez Pérez was among those sought.