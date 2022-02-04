Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

Residents watch in concern as civil defense and local authorities dig in a hill as they attempt to rescue a 5 year old boy who fell into a hole near the town of Bab Berred near Chefchaouen, Morocco, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

IGHRAN – A third day of efforts to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him.

The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) deep well located outside his home in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening.

“Digging has stopped momentarily out of concern that the ground surrounding the well could collapse," rescue committee member Abdelhadi Temrani told local television 2M.

Search crews used five bulldozers to dig vertically to a depth of more than 31 meters, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency.

Preparations are underway to start digging horizontally to create a pathway to reach the trapped boy, MAP said, adding that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help.

Rescue workers used a rope to provide oxygen and water to the boy, but were unable to reach him via the hole where he is trapped due to its narrow diameter.

Ad

Medical staff, including specialists in resuscitation, are on site to attend to the boy once he is pulled out, with a helicopter on standby to transport him to the nearest hospital.

The Moroccan government said Thursday that all efforts are being made to help save the boy.

Moroccans took to social media to offer their hopes for the boy’s survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan which has brought global attention to the rescue efforts.

“I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe,” his mother Wassima Kharchich told 2M. “Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust.”