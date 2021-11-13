The Latest: Gabon minister says developing nations unheard

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, right, touches the arm of Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit during a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

GLASGOW – The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The chair of a group of African negotiators at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow says he thinks their concerns haven’t been heard by the developed world.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry huddled with representatives from Africa and other parts of the developing world on Saturday afternoon to discuss proposals for a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hit by irreversible impacts of climate change and credits in a carbon-trading market.

Lee White, the Gabonese forest and climate change minister who chairs the group of African negotiators, told Egyptian representatives afterwards that the last-minute side conference was "the first real discussion I’ve had...in a huddle with John Kerry with lots of people standing around.”

“You’ve seen the process because you’re in it,” White said in remarks overheard by The Associated Press.

He said that developing nations would likely meet themselves to discuss the draft and "whether we can live with the text or not.” White says he thinks the process of reaching a final agreement will need to go beyond negotiators and involve ministers.

“It’s now political,” he said.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — Last-minute smaller negotiations have delayed the larger group of nations from taking up a potential agreement at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Conference president Alok Sharma vowed that the negotiations will end Saturday afternoon, a day later than scheduled, and result in “a balanced package.”

“A number of parties are still wanting to have a discussion and resolve issues,” Sharma said more than 100 minutes after a scheduled “stock-take” discussion of the most recent drafts was supposed to start, but hadn’t. “I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary.”

Sharma called the latest proposals that negotiators spent the day poring over "collectively, a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”

Australian Environment Minister, Leonere Gewessler, said earlier Saturday: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.”

___

GLASGOW, Scotland --- Several charities are offering to provide funds to kick-start a separate and independent mechanism for rich countries to support vulnerable nations from climate change.

The groups say in a statement that they will contribute an initial $3 million to start with for the “Glasgow Loss and Damage Facility”’ -- effectively a vehicle to give money to poor nations for irreversible damages from climate shocks.

This proposed separate fund is one of the crucial stumbling in negotiations, with rich nations opposing it.

The non-profit Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the European Climate Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and others are inviting all nations and financial institutions to lend support to the fund.

___

