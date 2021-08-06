AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Olympian athlete Neisi Dajomes Barrera, who won the gold in women's weightlifting 76kg at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, waves from the cockpit of a plane as she arrives to Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Dajomes Barrera is the first woman from Ecuador to win a gold medal at an Olympics. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
July 28 – Aug. 5, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.