Netanyahu supporters heckle designated new prime minister

Naftali Bennett, center, who is set to become Prime Minister, is surrounded by bodyguards at the Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, prior to the vote on the new government, in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The latest on Israel's incoming government (all times local):

4:19 p.m.

Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is being loudly heckled as he tries to deliver a speech to the Knesset.

Bennett is expected later Sunday to be sworn in as the country's new prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

Netanyahu's supporters have interrupted virtually all of Bennett's sentences as they accuse him of betraying them. Two hardliners from the Religious Zionist party were escorted out of the hall.

Netanyahu, wearing a black coronavirus mask, is sitting silently.

4:05 p.m.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.