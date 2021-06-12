The Latest: Russian COVID-19 cases spike 47% in a week

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while marking Day of Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Since 1992, Russia Day is annually celebrated on 12 June as the Russian Federation's national holiday. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce reports the country’s tally of daily new infections has risen by almost half over the past week and more than doubled in Moscow.

It says there were 13,510 infections recorded in the previous day, sharply higher than the 9,163 reported on June 6. Nearly half of the new cases were in Moscow — 6,701 compared with 2,936 a week ago.

Moscow authorities said enforcement of mask- and glove-wearing on mass transit, in stores and in other public places will be strengthened and violators could face fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($70).

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Russian COVID-19 cases spike 47% in a week

— Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

Ad

— Pandemic relapse spells trouble for India’s middle class

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad