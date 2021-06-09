Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups

French President Emmanuel Macron chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, Wednesday June 9, 2021. Bubbling beneath Frances political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, a subculture that shot to the nations attention when a young man slapped Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS – Bubbling beneath France’s political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, a subculture that shot to the nation’s attention when a young man slapped President Emmanuel Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry.

Ignored by most people, ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on the radar of authorities. Numerous arrests have been made and several groups banned, including one this year. Challenges to the French identity are often at the center of their ideologies.

During Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Macron discussed the incident a day earlier in a small town in the southeast Drome region. “No violence can be considered banal in the country,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said later. But Macron stressed it was ”an isolated act by a violent individual" that wouldn't stop his direct contact with the population.

The town of Tain-l’Hermitage was the president's most recent stop on a tour designed to “feel the pulse of the country” that's been laid low by the coronavirus and trying to get back on its feet.

Two people, the man who assaulted the president and a friend, were quickly arrested and still under questioning Wednesday. Neither the man identified in French media as the slapper, Damien Tarel, 28, nor his friend, identified only as Arthur C., had police records, the local prosecutor said.

Tarel’s motives remained unclear, but it was his cry “Montjoie! Saint Denis!” as he slapped Macron’s cheek with his right hand, that pointed to the aggressor’s potential interest in the tiny royalist fringe movement. Social media posts showed he followed royalist TV channels and a smattering of extreme-right figures.

In 2018, the royalist call to arms dating to Medieval times was cried out by someone who threw a cream pie at the far-left lawmaker, Eric Coquerel. The extreme-right pro-monarchist group Action Francaise took responsibility. Action Francaise, born in the early 20th century, did not claim a role in Tuesday’s slapping incident, but hours later tweeted almost playfully, “Vive la tarte a Tain," a play on words combining the slang for “slap” (tarte), the French apple desert, tarte tatin, and Tain-l’Hermitage, where the incident occurred.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was among political chiefs to quickly condemn the assault. Le Pen, a candidate in 2022 presidential elections, has spent years working to rid her National Rally party of extremist elements who gravitated around her father’s National Front party, which she renamed.

