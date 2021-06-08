French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Hospitality school in Tain-l'Hermitage, southeastern France. French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit in a small town of southeastern France, Macron's office confirmed. (Philippe Desmazes, Pool via AP)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped Tuesday in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.

Macron’s office confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind traffic barriers in the small town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader is quickly rushed from the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police in the assault.

Macron has not commented yet on the incident and continued his visit.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jean Castex said “through the head of state, that’s democracy that has been targeted,” in comments prompting loud applauds from lawmakers from all ranks, standing up in a show of support.

“Democracy is about debate, dialogue, confrontation of ideas, expression of legitimate disagreements, of course, but in no case it can be violence, verbal assault and even less physical assault,” Castex said.