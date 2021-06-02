Eye exams seek to improve outlook for rural Romanian kids

A little girl adjusts testing glasses during an eyesight examination performed by volunteer ophthalmologists working with the humanitarian organization Casa Buna, or Good House, in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Dozens of disadvantaged young Romanian children got a chance to get their eyesight examined for the first time in their lives at an event on Saturday in a remote village in the country's southern Carpathian Mountains. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

COMUNA NUCŞOARA – Sometimes, one simple test can change a life.

Dozens of Romanian children had their eyes examined for the first time in a remote area of the southern Carpathian Mountains.

The humanitarian organization Casa Buna, or Good House, arranged the eye tests in Nucsoara, which comprises several villages. Routine eye exams are recommended from early infancy, but many children in the impoverished rural community had never been screened by an ophthalmologist.

“Given that out of 30 children tested, 20 needed glasses, I think such ophthalmic caravans are needed in as many villages in the country as possible,” Mioara Marinescu, the volunteer ophthalmologist at Saturday's event, told The Associated Press.

The importance of testing children’s eyes is not limited to needing corrective lenses. Amblyopia, the condition known as “lazy eye,” is estimated to affect 1% to 5% of children worldwide, and missed cases can lead to long-term problems.

While examining children, Marinescu found three with amblyopia, a disorder she says can “limit access to certain professions in adulthood.”

“Unfortunately in our country, children do not receive education or health equally,” the eye doctor said.

Valeriu Nicolae, who founded Casa Buna in 2007, comes from a poor Roma community himself. Poor eyesight can have a serious, negative impact on children’s educational outcomes, he said.

