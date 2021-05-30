Kenyan arrested in Qatar first targeted by phishing attack

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a man walks along the waterfront, in Doha, Qatar. A Kenyan security guard now facing charges in Qatar after writing compelling accounts of being a low-paid worker there found himself targeted by a phishing attack just before his arrest, analysts say. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

DUBAI – A Kenyan security guard now facing charges in Qatar after writing compelling, anonymous accounts of being a low-paid worker there found himself targeted by a phishing attack that could have revealed his location just before his arrest, analysts say.

While analysts from Amnesty International and Citizen Lab said they were unable to say who targeted Malcolm Bidali, the phishing attack mirrored others previously carried out by Gulf Arab sheikhdoms targeting dissidents and political opposition. It also would require access to confidential information stored by telecommunication companies typically only released to government or security force officials to be able to be useful as well.

Ooredoo and Vodafone Qatar, the two major internet providers in Qatar, did not respond to requests for comment. Qatar as well did not respond to questions about the phishing attack targeting Bidali.

The weekslong detention of Bidali, 28, in an undisclosed location comes ahead of Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has again raised questions about freedom of expression in this small, energy-rich nation before the tournament.

Ad

“There is no evidence that he is being detained for anything other than his legitimate human rights work — for exercising his freedom of expression, and for shining a spotlight on Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers,” multiple human rights organizations campaigning for Bidali's release recently wrote.

Bidali worked 12-hour days as a security guard. In his spare time, he wrote anonymously under the pen name “Noah” about his experiences as a guard, including trying to improve his worker accommodations and the challenges of life.

The reason for Bidali’s detention by security forces beginning late May 4 remains unclear. About a week earlier on April 26, he spoke and briefly appeared in a videoconference with civil society and trade union groups describing his experiences.

Just hours after that videoconference ended, a Twitter user sent Bidali a link he later clicked on that appeared to initially be a video from Human Rights Watch. But instead, it sent him to a decoy, look-alike YouTube page that “might have allowed the attackers to obtain his IP address, which could have been used to identify and locate him,” Amnesty said. An IP address is a numeric designation that identifies its location on the internet.

Ad