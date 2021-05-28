At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

FILE - In this March 25, 2012, file photo, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich attends an opposition rally against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and he has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him even though he was living abroad. Pratasevich, who lived in Lithuania, was arrested after the jetliner he was on was diverted to Minsk on Sunday, May 23, 2021, by Belarusian flight controllers who said there was a bomb threat against the plane. (AP Photo/File)

KYIV – Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go.

Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania. He was charged in absentia for inciting riots, which carries a sentence of 15 years in prison.

As he was returning Sunday to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, from Greece with his girlfriend aboard a Ryanair jet, Belarusian flight controllers told the crew to divert to Minsk, citing a bomb threat. Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet to escort the plane.

When it became apparent where the plane was going, a clearly shaken Pratasevich told fellow passengers that he feared execution in Belarus, which still carries out capital punishment.

Pratasevich was put on a list of people that Belarus considers terrorists, which could bring the death penalty. He had even joked about it before his arrest, using morbid humor on his Twitter account to describe himself as “the first journalist-terrorist in history.”

Belarus was known as a sleepy place dating back to Soviet times, with few demonstrations and a population that endured Lukashenko's repressive rule for more than a quarter-century.

But Pratasevich and other dissidents of his generation sought to change that.

“He has succeeded in waking up Belarusians, connecting the discontent that was smoldering within the society with the new technologies, which led to unprecedented rallies and provoked the dictator's anger,” said Franak Viachorka, a longtime friend.

