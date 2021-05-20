DIARY: Fleeing bombs, trying to endure in a city under fire

A view showing damage to the Al-Andalus tower in north Gaza City, which was hit by multiple Israeli airstrikes, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

GAZA – Are the Israeli airstrikes following us? If you're in Gaza City these days, no matter who you are, that's an easy thing to believe.

No one knows where the next explosion will be, or when. Getting an hour's notice from the Israeli military may save some lives, but not all airstrikes are preceded by warnings. And the constant sound of bombing fuels the pervasive dread that at any moment, any place — including the one right where you're standing — could become the next target and, shortly afterward, be wiped from the landscape.

In the past week, I have lost my family farm to an airstrike. The building I worked in for many years — longtime location of The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera in my native Gaza City — was leveled an hour after the Israeli military ordered occupants to evacuate. We managed to flee and escape unscathed, at least physically.

And on Wednesday morning, as another day of bombardment in Gaza began — as Israel and Hamas continued to exchange fire — I thought I was going to lose my home, too.

Shortly after 9 a.m., my cellphone rang and awakened me. I looked at the number. It was my mother, calling from the apartment next door, where she lives.

I wondered through my grogginess: Why is she calling me at this time? She knows I stay up until dawn filing news reports about the ongoing war.

As I prepared to answer, I realized: Not only was my mother calling me, but she was standing right in front of me in my bedroom, too. She'd come directly in, through the apartment door that I leave unlocked in case there's an emergency and my family can't reach me by phone.

