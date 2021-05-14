The Latest: Israeli airstrike on Gaza house kills at least 7

Hezbollah supporters wave their group, Iranian and Palestinian flags, during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians amid an escalating Israeli military campaign in Gaza, on the Lebanese-Israeli border in front of the Israeli settlement of Metula, background, near the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

JERUSALEM – The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers (all times local):

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City has killed at least seven Palestinians.

The airstrike early Saturday in the western part of Gaza City recorded the highest number of fatalities in a single hit.

The militant group Hamas reported the number is likely to rise as efforts to recover casualties from under the rubble of the house on the edge of Shati refugee camp are still ongoing. There was no immediate update from the Health Ministry and its spokesman did not answer calls for comment.

Said Alghoul, who lives nearby, said Israeli warplanes dropped at least three bombs on the three-story house without warning its residents in advance.

“I saw the bodies of four people, including children, being rushed to the hospital,” he said. “I could not endure and ran back to my home.”

He said rescuers called a bulldozer to dig up the rubble as they looked for survivors or bodies.

Shortly afterward, Hamas said it fired a salvo of rockets at southern Israel in response to the airstrike.

