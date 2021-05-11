UK boosts adult education in post-COVID legislative program

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the Imperial State Crown, on the three symbols of sovereign power, arrives at the Norman Porch for the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London. The British government plans to expand student loan programs to give all adults access to four years of university or job training throughout their lifetimes as part of a legislative program designed to help the U.K. recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal will be part of the annual Queens Speech on Tuesday May 11, 2021, Queen Elizabeth IIs first big public event since the death of her husband last month. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON – The British government plans to expand student loan programs to give all adults access to four years of university or job training throughout their lifetimes as part of a legislative program designed to help the U.K. recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal will be part of the annual Queen’s Speech, in which the monarch reads out the government’s legislative priorities at the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament. Tuesday’s speech will be Queen Elizabeth II’s first big public event since the death of her husband last month.

“These new laws are the rocket fuel that we need to level up this country and ensure equal opportunities for all,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement released ahead of the speech. “We know that having the right skills and training is the route to better, well-paid jobs.”

The speech is also expected to include proposals to revamp planning laws to speed up construction of new homes, overhaul the asylum system and require voters to show a photo ID before casting their ballots. Plans to ban so-called gay-conversion therapy, restrict the prosecution of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland and limit the cost of nursing home care may also be discussed.

Improving access to adult education and vocational training is part of an effort to ensure workers have the skills they will need in a changing economy following decades of focus on boosting the number of young people going to university.

Before the pandemic, employers were unable to fill a quarter of job vacancies because they couldn’t find workers with the right skills, according to the government statement.

“Our universities and colleges must be far more accessible to adults and part-timers, allowing people to change careers, upskill regularly, and stay up to date with changing knowledge and technologies,” the government said.

The opposition Labour Party said the government must also come up with a plan to create jobs if the training program is to have any meaning. Labour has previously criticized the government for boosting job creation figures with part-time and low paying jobs.

