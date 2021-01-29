Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4

A fire engine is parked a hospital after a fire broke out on the ground floor Friday Jan. 29, 2021. Authorities in Romania say the fire at the key hospital in Bucharest that also treats COVID-19 patients has caused less than 5 fatalities and forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST – A fire early Friday at a key hospital in Bucharest that also treats COVID-19 patients killed at least four people, authorities said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital and forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people.

An unspecified number of people have been injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the Matei Bals hospital, where health authorities organized the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania.

The Balkan country of some 19 million people so far has reported more than 700,000 cases and 18,000 deaths.