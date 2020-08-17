AP Interview: Iraqi leader says country still needs US help

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD – Iraq's prime minister said Monday ahead of a much anticipated trip to Washington that his country still needs U.S. assistance to counter the threat posed by the Islamic State group and that his administration is committed to introducing security sector reforms as rogue militia groups stage near-daily attacks against the seat of his government.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press that Iraq does not need direct military support on the ground, and that the levels of help will depend on the changing nature of the threat.

Al-Kadhimi is slated to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington this week to conclude a strategic dialogue launched in June to reconfigure U.S.-Iraq ties.

“In the end, we will still need cooperation and assistance at levels that today might not require direct and military support, and support on the ground,” Mustafa al-Kadhimi said. He said the cooperation “will reflect the changing nature of terrorism's threat," including continued training and weapons support.

Sworn in as premier in May in the wake of historic mass anti-government protests, al-Kadhimi’s administration inherited a myriad of crises. State coffers in the crude-dependent country were slashed following a severe drop in oil prices, adding to the woes of an economy already struggling with the aftershocks of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Before then, state violence used to quell the mass protests that erupted in October brought public trust in the government to a new low. Tens of thousands of Iraqis marched decrying rampant government corruption, poor services and unemployment, leading to the resignation of the previous premier, Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Al-Kadhimi's administration set a lofty agenda that included enacting economic reform, battling corruption, avenging protesters and bringing arms under the authority of the state.

The latter has pitted his government against rogue Iranian-backed militia groups.

The recent assassination of prominent Iraqi commentator Hisham al-Hashimi and the kidnapping of German art curator Hella Mewis have lead many to question the limits of his leadership.

But al-Kadhimi said these were perpetrated by those with an interest in profiting from chaos.

“These criminal acts are the result of many years of conflict,” he said, blaming the poor policies and improper management of his predecessors which has undermined the authority of the state. “It is not surprising then that criminals work here and there to destabilize security.”

“We are committed to reforming the security establishment and enhancing its ability to deal with these kinds of challenges and holding accountable those who fail to protect civilians and put an end to these outlawed groups,” he said.

In response to repeated rocket fire, which have rarely lead to casualties, he said protection of diplomatic missions in the Green Zone and to the U.S.-led coalition had been fortified.

Still, holding to account al-Hashimi’s killers remains a key test of his government. The investigation “continues, the case is open,” and “many clues found,” he said, but it remains confidential.

“My government has pledged to pursue the killers. It has made some progress in uncovering the killers of the demonstrators and has gained popular confidence in its aim to establish the truth,” he said. “We will not stop until it is revealed.”

Three months in, his administration suffered setbacks: Protests by pensioners stymied plans to cut state salaries as revenues from oil dwindled, virus cases continue to reach record highs, while militia groups taunt his government with near daily rocket attacks targeting Iraqi bases and the heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy.

Al-Kadhimi, who is backed by the U.S., assumed office when Baghdad’s relations with Washington are their most precarious and the premier has often had to walk a tightrope amid a U.S.-Iran rivalry.

Asked if he was bringing any messages from Tehran following a recent visit there, he said: “We do not play the role of postman in Iraq.”

The January killing of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike drew the ire of mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers who subsequently passed a non-binding resolution calling for the withdrawal of American-led coalition forces.

The coalition’s presence was based on an invitation from Baghdad to support Iraqi forces fight the Islamic State group. Three years since Iraq declared victory over IS, sleeper cells continue to stage attacks across the country’s north. Meanwhile, the coalition has left bases across the country in a planned drawdown this year as Iraqi security forces take the lead in combat and air raids.

Al-Kadhimi’s rise, following months of political bickering and deadlock, did not pacify the demands of protesters. But he made it a point to portray himself as their champion: He selected civil activists among his close advisors, set next year as the date for early elections - a key demand of demonstrators - and when two protesters were killed recently he promised them justice within 72 hours.

Making good on a vow to investigate protester deaths, his office produced a number of total lives lost at 560, most under fire from Iraqi security forces.

Critics still say al-Kadhimi’s response falls short. A raid on Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah under suspicion of launching the rocket attacks in late June ended with all but one in police custody. An investigation into murdered protesters did not make explicit who their killers actually were. Meanwhile, corruption is widespread.

But al-Kadhimi has plans to face even his toughest detractors.

To deal with the economic crisis his government is working on a “white paper” to produce reforms.

“We are preparing to form a supreme committee linked to the prime minister to follow up on major corruption cases, in addition to major crimes and assassinations.”