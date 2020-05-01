Duchess of Sussex loses first round in privacy claim

LONDON – The Duchess of Sussex has lost an early round in her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over its publication of a letter to her estranged father.

Meghan is suing for invasion of privacy over a 2018 article that included portions of the letter she had written to Thomas Markle.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Mark Warby struck out parts of Meghan’s case, but said they may be revived at a later stage if they are put on a proper legal basis.

Thomas Markle was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he’d been “ghosted” by Meghan after the wedding.