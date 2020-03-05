Russian, Turkish presidents to try to defuse Syria crisis

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, talk during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline. A summit meeting between the Turkish and Russian leaders scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020, may be the last chance to work out a deal that avoids a calamity in Syria's northwest. Faced with mounting losses for his troops in Syria and a potential wave of refugees fleeing fighting in northwestern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eager for a cease-fire and Vladimir Putin is ready to bargain. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

MOSCOW – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Moscow for talks aimed at ending hostilities in northwestern Syria that threaten to pit Turkey against Russia in a direct military conflict.

So far the two countries have managed to coordinate their moves in Syria even though Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad while Turkey has supported its foes throughout Syria's nine-year war. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan appear eager to avoid a showdown, but the sharply conflicting interests in Idlib province make it difficult to negotiate a mutually acceptable compromise.

A Russia-backed Syrian offensive to regain control over Idlib — the last opposition-controlled region in the country — has pushed nearly a million Syrians toward Turkey. Erdogan responded by opening Turkey's gateway to Europe in an apparent bid to coerce the West to offer more support to Ankara.

Erdogan has sent thousands of troops into Idlib to repel the Syrian army, and clashes on the ground and in the air that have left dozens dead on both sides. Russia, which has helped Assad reclaim most of the country’s territory, has signaled it wouldn't sit idle to see Turkey rout his troops.

After Turkey had downed several Syrian jets, Moscow warned Ankara that its aircraft would be unsafe if they enter Syrian airspace — a veiled threat to engage Russian military assets in Syria.

Russian warplanes based in Syria have provided air cover for Assad's offensive in Idlib.

Opposition activists in Idlib blamed Russian aircraft for Thursday's strike on a rebel-held village which they said killed at least 15 people, including children, and wounded several others. The Russian military had no immediate comment on the claim, but it has staunchly denied similar previous claims insisting it hasn't targeted residential areas.