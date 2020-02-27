These are the 47 countries, other than China, where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

(CNN) – The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 2,700 people have died globally and more than 80,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” —where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are over 3,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in at least 40 countries and territories outside mainland China. Close to 700 of those cases are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

At least 49 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China.

Afghanistan (at least 1 case)

Afghanistan confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the country's Herat province on February 24.

The positive patient was found among three suspected cases who had recently returned from Qom, Iran, health minister Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, told a news conference.

The minister declared an emergency situation in Herat and called for restrictions on air and ground transport to and from the province.

Algeria (at least 1 case)

Algeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Algerian health minister Abdel-Rahman Bin Bouzid on state-run broadcaster al-Nahar.

The patient is an Italian citizen who entered the North African country on February 17, the minister said. The patient was placed in quarantine, and is under close supervision.

Australia (at least 22 cases)

Australia has confirmed a total of 22 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, seven of which are from the Diamond Princess repatriation flight from Japan, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Ten cases have recovered so far.

Austria (at least 2 cases)

Two people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the Tyrol region of Austria are both Italian citizens, the regional government press office said in a statement.

The patients are a woman and a man, both 24 years old, originally from the Lombardy region in the area of Bergamo.

Both are being treated in hospital in Innsbruck and are in good condition. They were in Lombardy until last Friday and then drove to Innsbruck, according to the statement. Both are no longer running fevers. They will stay in quarantine until the weekend.

Bahrain (at least 26 cases)

Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Gulf nation of Bahrain on February 25, bringing the nationwide total to 26, according to a statement from Bahrain's health ministry.

All three new cases are women who visited Iran, where case numbers have spiked.

The ministry called on Bahraini citizens who visited Iran in February to self-quarantine at home until the government schedules an examination.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium's public health department said in a statement.

"The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being," the statement said.

"They were transferred to St. Peter's University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country's two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care."

Brazil (at least 1 case)

Brazil's heath minister confirmed on February 26 that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who arrived in Sao Paulo after traveling to Italy is the first case of novel coronavirus in the country.

In a televised press conference, Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the man arrived in Brazil on February 23 without any symptoms and spent the weekend with his family before coming down with symptoms and going to a health clinic on February 24.

He was hospitalized and tested positive for the virus in a preliminary test and isolated. The second test confirmed he had the virus.

The man was in Italy from February 9-21. Authorities are mapping who the man came in contact with.

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of coronavirus -- a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man's condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 11 cases)

Canada has confirmed its 11th case of coronavirus, according to Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer.

Their joint statement says the affected patient, a man in his 40s, was in close contact with a previously reported confirmed case. "Both cases remain in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams," the statement says.

Canada has 11 total confirmed cases of the virus; four in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.

Croatia (at least 1 case)

Croatia has a first case of the coronavirus, a civil servant in the press office, confirming comments made by the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, said.

The patient is a younger male Croatian national with mild symptoms, who is quarantined in the University Hospital for Infectious Diseases Dr. Fran Mihaljevic in Zagreb.

The man recently traveled to Italy, the Prime Minister's office said.

Egypt (at least 1 case)

Egypt announced its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a joint statement by Egypt's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The person who tested positive is a "foreigner," the statement said.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahid said Egypt discovered the case by testing passengers coming from countries where infections have emerged.

Mujahid added that the WHO was immediately informed, and all preventive measures will be taken in cooperation with them.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 16 cases, 2 deaths)

A 60-year-old man in Paris has become the first French national to die from the coronavirus, director general of the French health authority, Jerome Salomon, told reporters on February 26.

The man died at the Pitie Salpetriere hospital in the French capital, Salomon said.

Separately, two other new coronavirus cases were reported in the country, one of them a 55-year-old French man being treated in a hospital in Amiens. He is in a serious condition, Salomon said.

The other is a 36-year-old French man in Strasbourg. He had recently been in Lombardy, the Italian region where more than 250 cases of the virus has been confirmed.

Georgia (at least 1 case)

The case in Georgia involves one of its nationals who arrived in in the country "from Iran through Azerbaijan, tested positive for the virus. He was immediately taken to hospital," Georgian Health Minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze, told reporters in Tbilisi.

Germany (at least 18 cases)

Germany has reported two more cases of the coronavirus, from two separate federal states.

The first new case is a man in North-Rhine Westphalia, said the state's health ministry. He is in critical condition and is quarantined in intensive care at the Hermann-Josef Hospital in the town of Erkelenz.

A second new case in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is a 25-year-old man from the district of Goeppingen, who had recently traveled to Milan, Italy. He is in isolation in a local hospital, said the state's health ministry.

This brings the national total to 18 cases. The previous 16 cases had been spread across Bavaria and Hesse states.

Greece (at least 1 case)

The Greek health ministry has confirmed its a first case of coronavirus.

A ministry spokeswoman told CNN the case is a 38-year-old woman in Thessaloniki who is currently in hospital.

She had recently returned from the affected area in Northern Italy and is in good condition, according to the spokeswoman. Authorities are checking whom she has been in contact with.

Hong Kong (at least 89 cases, 2 deaths)

Health officials in Hong Kong have confirmed four additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the citywide total to 89 as of February 26.

The new cases include two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, a man linked with a previously confirmed case, and a domestic helper who was linked to a previous case.

One of the suspected cases is a 49-year-old woman, said Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Center for Health Protection. The woman volunteered at a Buddhist hall; since then, 202 people with links to the hall have been contacted by authorities, and 32 have been quarantined. The rest are still being monitored.

India (at least 3 cases)

India has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Iran (at least 95 cases, 15 deaths)

Iran reported 35 new confirmed cases and one new death from coronavirus on February 25, according to an Iranian health official and state media.

The overall number of confirmed cases across Iran is at least 95.

The total official number of deaths due to coronavirus in Iran stands at 15.

Iraq (at least 5 cases)

A family consisting of four people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Iraq's Kirkuk governorate, the health ministry said in a statement.

The family had recently returned from Iran and are currently in quarantine, the statement added.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iraq to five.

Israel (at least 2 cases)

Israel's Ministry of Health has announced the country's second case of coronavirus.

A man who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who returned to Israel, tested positive for the disease.

The country's other case is a woman who had also returned from the ship.

Italy (at least 322 cases, 11 deaths)

Italy has confirmed 322 cases of the virus, the Italian civil protection agency said February 25. That's the highest number of coronavirus infections outside Asia.

The cases are heavily concentrated in the region of Lombardy where 212 infections have been confirmed. The authorities said that 11 people have died from the virus in the country.

Japan (At least 147 cases, + 691 on cruise ship + 2 health workers who went on ship; 5 deaths)

Two more Japanese government health workers who went aboard the Princess Diamond during its 14-day quarantine have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The health ministry confirmed that a quarantine officer in his 50s and an administrative staffer in his 40s were hospitalized after they developed fevers.

In total, six of the ministry's staff have tested positive for the virus after working aboard the ship.

Japan now has a total of 840 positive coronavirus cases: 147 on land, 691 linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the two health workers.

Four patients have died of the virus in Japan, of which three were associated with the Diamond Princess ship.

Kuwait (at least 12 cases)

Kuwait has confirmed another case of coronavirus, raising the national total to 12, according to state news agency KUNA, which cited the country's health ministry.

The 12th case is a woman who arrived from Iran, and all the reported cases are "in good health and receiving medical treatment at a hospital equipped to deal with coronavirus cases," KUNA reported.

Lebanon (at least 1 case)

Lebanon announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in the country, Lebanese Health Minister Hammad Hassan said during a news conference on Friday.

Hassan said that the patient is a 45-year-old female who returned from Qom in Iran, having traveled by plane.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting February 4, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao's casinos. But not this year -- tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 22 cases)

The first case of coronavirus involving the Westerdam cruise ship was confirmed by Malaysia on Saturday, after an 83-year-old US citizen tested positive, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Several Asian countries refused to let the Westerdam dock in their ports before being allowed to disembark in Cambodia on Friday. The cruise ship, which had a total of 1,455 guests and 802 crew onboard was not under quarantine, Holland America Line said last week.

All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise ship were allowed to return to their respective countries by the Cambodian government after they successfully passed through health screenings.

The US citizen and her husband, also American, were found to have symptoms as soon as they landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Cambodia, Bernama added. They were referred to the Sungai Buloh hospital for examination, which concluded that the woman tested positive while her husband, age 85, tested negative.

The husband is still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital for his symptoms.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Malaysia is now up to 22, according to Bernama.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal -- a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

North Macedonia (at least 1 case)

The case is North Macedonia has a connection with Italy, the country at the center of the outbreak in Europe.

A female patient who was "admitted to the infectious diseases clinic today in early hours of the morning," did test "positive for Covid-19, which means that she is the first patient in Skopje to be diagnosed with this infection," North Macedonian health minister Venko Filipce told reporters.

Norway (at least 1 case)

A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Norway, the country's Institute for Public Health [NIPH] announced in a statement posted on their website. This is the first case recorded in the Scandinavian country.

The person has no symptoms but was tested after returning from an area of China affected by the outbreak. The NIPH said it was a "weak positive result".

"The NIPH considers it very unlikely that the person poses an infection risk to others", said Line Vold, director of the Department of Infection Control and Preparedness at the NIPH. As a precaution the person is undergoing quarantine at their home, she added.

Oman (at least 2 cases)

Oman's Ministry of Health has announced the country's first two positive cases of coronavirus -- two Omani women who had been to Iran.

The ministry said that the two cases are in stable condition and in quarantine.

In the statement, the ministry said it is calling on everyone to "avoid traveling to countries where cases of this virus have been registered unless absolutely necessary."

Pakistan (at least 2 cases)

The first two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan have been confirmed, special assistant to the Prime Minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza said on his official Twitter account on February 26.

Mirza tweeted: "220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control."

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the coronavirus during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines has reported its first coronavirus fatality -- the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is "on top of the evolving situation" but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Romania (at least 1 case)

In Romania, government officials announced that a man from the southwestern county of Gorj is the first case of coronavirus in the country.

The man had been in contact with an Italian national who was visiting Romania earlier this month, Romanian Health Minister Victor Costache told reporters.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 91 cases)

Singapore announced another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on February 25, bringing the city-state's total to 91, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The new case involves a 58-year-old female Singaporean citizen with no recent travel history to China, the MOH said.

The ministry's statement added that her case is linked to a previously confirmed case of a 28-year-old male Singaporean citizen with no recent travel history to China. He was confirmed to have the virus on February 14.

Switzerland (at least 1 case)

A 70-year-old man is the first person to test positive for coronavirus in Switzerland, the country's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told CNN in an emailed statement.

The Swiss man from the canton of Ticino, a region which borders Italy, had been to a gathering in Lombardy, Italy, in mid-February.

He is in hospital "under isolation and in good health so far", a spokesperson for the FOPH wrote.

South Korea (at least 1,261 cases + 1 US soldier; 12 deaths)

South Korea announced another 115 cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26, bringing the total number in the country to 1,261.

The cases were spread across Daegu city, the broader North Gyeongsang Province, and Busan.

The death toll stands at 12.

A US service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a US Forces Korea statement.

A 23-year-old male soldier stationed at Camp Carroll is the first US service member to test positive.

Spain (at least 2 cases)

A woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Barcelona, the secretary of public health in Catalonia, Joan Guix, said on February 25.

Earlier, two people on the Spanish resort island of Tenerife tested positive for the virus, forcing their hotel to enforce a lockdown. The Barcelona patient is a 36-year-old Italian woman, living in Barcelona, Guix said.

The patient travelled to Bergamo and Milan, in Italy, from February 12-22 February. She is now in isolation in hospital.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden has confirmed one case of the virus, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden's Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital's infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 32 cases, 1 death)

Taiwan reported its 32nd coronavirus case on February 26, according to the island's Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The patient is over 30 years old and a foreign national, and was a caretaker of a previous case.

Thailand (at least 40 cases)

Thailand confirmed three additional novel coronavirus cases on February 26, bringing the national total to 40, said the Ministry of Public Health in a news conference.

All cases are Thai nationals from the same family. Two of them, a 65-year-old man and his wife, returned recently from Hokkaido, Japan. The third patient is their grandson, who did not travel to Japan.

United Arab Emirates (at least 9 cases)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its ninth case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health.

A 37-year-old Chinese national is in stable condition after receiving treatment, the ministry added in a statement.

The latest case brings the total number of people to have contracted the virus to nine in the nation.

Three people have been treated and released from hospital while one patient is currently receiving intensive care, according to the statement.

United Kingdom (at least 13 cases)

Four more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 13, officials said on February 23.

The four were passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The UK sent an evacuation flight to the cruise, which had been docked in Yokohama Bay, bringing back 32 British and European passengers on February 22.

United States (at least 57 cases)

The US has now confirmed 57 cases of coronavirus, US health officials said on February 25.

This is an increase from the 53 reported February 24 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The newly confirmed cases are all among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The current total breaks down to 40 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 14 US cases.

The 14 US cases include eight in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. Among these cases, there are two instances of person-to-person transmission, one in Illinois and one in California.

Vietnam (at least 16 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus, according to a government news report.

The 50-year-old male patient is the father of a previously confirmed case in Son Loi commune in the northern Vinh Phuc province.

The local authorities on Wednesday locked down the area around Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district to contain spread of the virus. Residents in the area are quarantined for 20 days from February 13.