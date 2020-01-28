The Latest: Thailand reports 6 more cases of virus

BEIJING – The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Thailand’s Public Health ministry says six more people have tested positive for a new virus, raising to 14 the number of cases in the country.

Sukhum Kanjanapimai, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said Tuesday all six cases are Chinese tourists from Hubei province who entered Thailand several days ago. They are from Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the viral outbreak.

The new cases are two women and four men age 6 to 60. Five of the six new cases are family members.

All six were admitted to a hospital in Nonthaburi province.

___

3:10 p.m.

Japan says China has agreed to accept one plane flying from Tokyo to Wuhan to bring home some of the 650 Japanese who say they want to leave the Chinese city at the center of a viral outbreak.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the plane departing Tokyo later Tuesday is set to return with about 200 people Wednesday morning.

He said Japan has been talking with the Chinese government about such arrangements as it explores “all possible options” to bring the Japanese people in Wuhan home.

Several countries are trying to make similar arrangements for their citizens after China locked down Wuhan and several other cities due to the outbreak of a new virus that has infected thousands.

___

2:45 p.m.

Germany has confirmed its first case of the new virus that has infected thousands of people in China.

The health ministry in the southern state of Bavaria said late Monday that the man from Starnberg, south of Munich, is “in a clinically good condition.”

Officials said the man is being medically isolated and people who were in close contact with him are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures.

The ministry said it considers the risk to the general population in Bavaria to be “low.”

Authorities planned to hold a news conference in Munich on Tuesday where they would release further details.

Nearly all of the dozens of cases outside China are among people who recently traveled from the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began last month.

___

2 p.m.

North Korea said it’s taking “emergency steps” to prevent the spread of a new virus from neighboring China.

The North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Tuesday the country is strengthening quarantine measures at airports, ports and border areas and conducting a medical surveillance of those who return from overseas trips.

The paper also says North Korea’s health authorities have “urgently” produced related hygiene documents and distributed them to medial facilities.

North Korea hasn’t officially reported any cases of the new coronavirus. China has confirmed thousands of cases, and other countries have confirmed the virus in dozens of people who traveled from the central Chinese city where the outbreak began last month.

Tour operators in Beijing said last week North Korea had banned foreign tourists as a precaution against the virus.

___

9:30 a.m.

China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease as the U.S. government prepared to evacuate Americans from the city at the center of the outbreak.

Authorities reported 24 deaths in Hubei province, where the virus first was detected in December, and one in Beijing, the Chinese capital.

No national total was immediately announced but with 81 deaths reported through Monday, that would make the toll at least 106.

The Chinese government has locked down whole cities in Hubei, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the country.

Japan, Mongolia, France and other governments also were preparing evacuations.