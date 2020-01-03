Here’s how Texas politicians are reacting to the US strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani

After reports were confirmed that President Donald Trump commanded the U.S. military to kill Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, the news quickly became a trending topic on Twitter causing reactions from the public and politicians, including those from Texas.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz responded with a thread of tweets in support of Trump’s orders. He began by saying “the end of Qasem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice.”

The end of Qasem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice for the thousands of Americans killed or wounded by his Iranian-controlled forces across the Middle East, and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqi Sunnis ethnically cleansed by his militias. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 3, 2020

The message to all those who mean harm to America is loud and clear. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 3, 2020

Cruz also criticized former president Barrack Obama with a direct response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, of Michigan, and former national security aide to Obama, Ben Rhodes’ concerns of Trump possibly inciting a war after the strike.

According the the Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he’s finally dead? See more: https://t.co/7MrD4tyM5y https://t.co/cKYSPLSLmj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2020

Perhaps it would have been a better idea to send him $1.7 billion in unmarked bills, in pallets on planes in the dead of night, so he could kill more Americans? https://t.co/t5Mj2SMyq5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2020

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw reacted with a series of tweets in support of the strike. He began by writing “Tonight’s a good night. Soleimani, the world’s preeminent sponsor of terrorism, is now dead.”

Tonight's a good night. Soleimani, the world’s pre-eminent sponsor of terrorism, is now dead. He spent decades spreading death and destruction across the region, including engineering and providing IEDs to Shia militias in Iraq that were used to kill hundreds of Americans. 1/5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 3, 2020

This swift and decisive act by the president is welcomed news, but we should expect a response from the Iranian regime and/or its surrogates. As their power declines at home and abroad, they will continue to lash out. 3/5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 3, 2020

We must be unified and objective as we address the reality of the current situation and not look to blame others for the past. Internationally, we must lead and support our allies on the front lines of the Iranian threat. 5/5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 3, 2020

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas, did not tweet out a response to the strike, but shared Cruz’s and Crenshaw’s responses on his page.

Former presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro, agreed that Soleimani was responsible for the death of thousands of people, including Americans, but that Trump’s “reckless” action could lead to another costly war in the Middle East.

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, including Americans.



However, Trump’s reckless action, without congressional approval, is a dangerous escalation that risks another costly war in the Middle East. https://t.co/Tmu9SFOdSZ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 3, 2020

Texas Rep. Will Hurd said in a series of tweets that the strike was an “appropriate response."

Soleimani was the head of the most dangerous and well-armed terrorist organization in the world. This was an appropriate response after the Iranian regime repeatedly escalated tensions, and it's a significant blow to their ability to conduct future terrorist attacks. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 3, 2020

No one wants another war in the Middle East, but we can’t give the Iranian regime cover for further aggression. We must protect American lives and our shared interests with our Sunni Arab and Israeli partners and support the Iranian people in their quest for freedom. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 3, 2020

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised Trump for his “courageous order."

Our brave fighting forces have eliminated a notorious terrorist tonight. On his hands was the blood of hundreds of Americans. Pentagon confirms this was carried out under the courageous orders of @realdonaldtrump.



God bless America. https://t.co/kaDJ3ZYPPP — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 3, 2020

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gave a formal statement about the strike Friday afternoon.