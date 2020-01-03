68ºF

Here’s how Texas politicians are reacting to the US strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani

Samara Perez, Contributor

After reports were confirmed that President Donald Trump commanded the U.S. military to kill Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, the news quickly became a trending topic on Twitter causing reactions from the public and politicians, including those from Texas.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz responded with a thread of tweets in support of Trump’s orders. He began by saying “the end of Qasem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice.”

Cruz also criticized former president Barrack Obama with a direct response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, of Michigan, and former national security aide to Obama, Ben Rhodes’ concerns of Trump possibly inciting a war after the strike.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw reacted with a series of tweets in support of the strike. He began by writing “Tonight’s a good night. Soleimani, the world’s preeminent sponsor of terrorism, is now dead.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas, did not tweet out a response to the strike, but shared Cruz’s and Crenshaw’s responses on his page.

Former presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro, agreed that Soleimani was responsible for the death of thousands of people, including Americans, but that Trump’s “reckless” action could lead to another costly war in the Middle East.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd said in a series of tweets that the strike was an “appropriate response."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised Trump for his “courageous order."

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gave a formal statement about the strike Friday afternoon.

