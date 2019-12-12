Chile: Plane that vanished en route to Antarctica found
SANTIAGO – Chile's defense minister says searchers have located the military transport plane that disappeared en route to Antarctica.
He also says they have found human remains from some of the 38 passengers who were aboard when the plane took off from southernmost Chile.
The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.
