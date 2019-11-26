Lewis the koala -- the one rescued from an Australian brushfire -- has died.

Officials from Port Macquarie Koala Hospital made the decision to euthanize Lewis Tuesday after inspecting his wounds. They say it became clear his burns were not going to improve.

Lewis was estimated to be about 14 years old.

His story went viral after video showed a motorist running from her car to help the koala caught in the catastrophic fires in New South Wales.

The blazes have devastated the region's koala population.

Animal experts fear more than 350 of the marsupials have been killed by the fires.