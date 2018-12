MILWAUKEE, Wis. - It was years in the making for World War II veteran Walt Raebel who was presented with an honorary degree from Concordia University.

The 90-year-old man was forced to drop out of college twice.

First, so he could serve in the war, then again after his father passed away.

On Saturday, he was greeted with a standing ovation after accepting his diploma.



