World record attempt for most Chuck Norris look-alikes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Chuck Norris fans: Get your fake beard, belt buckle and karate kicks ready.

Norris is hosting a 5K in an attempt to break a world record for the most Chuck Norris look-alikes.

Imagine a slew of runners in Chuck Norris costumes running through the streets of College Station.

That's what's planned for the inaugural C-force Chuck Norris 5K on Saturday, May 4.

Participants are encouraged to be creative, with contests for best costume:

Best male Chuck Norris costume

Best female Chuck Norris costume

Best kid Chuck Norris costume (12 and under)

And for devoted fans, Norris will be waiting for you at the finish line to greet runners with high fives.

