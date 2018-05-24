World famous Texas hotel could get major face lift

MINERAL WELLS, Texas - The history of the once world-famous Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas is filled with celebrity sightings and glamour.

The 14-floor, 450-room luxury hotel opened in November 1929 and was considered one of the most glamorous hotels in the country in its heyday.

The hotel was designed by Texas architect Wyatt C. Henrick in such a way as to take advantage of the famed mineral waters for which the city is named.

Laird A. Fairchild and Chad Patton are project managers for the Baker Project.

The Baker Project is composed of a determined team of people intent on restoring the hotel to its former glory.

The project received exemplar EB-5 status in January, which could bring in major funding. Currently, EB-5 grants visa entry to the U.S. to foreigners who make a minimum $500,000 investment in domestic economic projects, according to MineralWellsIndex.com.

